Sustainable Tourism & Development

Harmony in Tourism and Development
Simply Good for People Planet and Place

The Harmony Quality Mark
Net Positive Impacts for Climate Biodiversity and People

Harmony Quality Mark
in total Harmony with the Natural Environment

Sustainable Tourism and Development Virtual Conference
25th May 2021, 9am GMT
Tourism provides 10% of World GDP (UNEP) And 8% of Climate Gases (Nature)
Tourism is described as the largest voluntary transfer of resources to the developing world (BBC & Guardian)
We have a massive Impact, so lets make it Positive
Ensure your Tourism and your Destination is

Good for People Planet and Place

Tackling
CLIMATE CHANGE

  • Green House Gases
  • Carbon Dioxide
  • Methane
  • Nitrous Oxides
  • Sulphur Oxides
  • Particulates

Protecting and Restoring
BIODIVERSITY

  • Ecosystems
  • Oceans & Sea Life
  • Fresh Water
  • Land Protection
  • Plant Species
  • Animal Species
  • Areas of Special Productivity

Preserving and Supporting
CULTURE & HERITAGE

  • Communities
  • History
  • Ancient Monuments
  • Religious Sites
  • Remedies and Health

Time to RESET


