TLC Harmony
REGISTER for RESET
Sustainable Wellness
Climate and Biodiversity
Culture & Heritage
About
News
Sustainable
Tourism & Development
Harmony in Tourism and Development
Simply Good for People Planet and Place
The Harmony Quality Mark
Net Positive Impacts for Climate Biodiversity and People
in total Harmony with the Natural Environment
REGISTER for RESET
Sustainable Tourism and Development Virtual Conference
25th May 2021, 9am GMT
Tourism provides 10% of World GDP (
UNEP
) And 8% of Climate Gases (
Nature
)
Tourism is described as the largest voluntary transfer of resources to the developing world (BBC & Guardian)
We have a massive Impact, so lets make it Positive
Ensure your Tourism and your Destination is
Good for People Planet and Place
Tackling
CLIMATE CHANGE
Green House Gases
Carbon Dioxide
Methane
Nitrous Oxides
Sulphur Oxides
Particulates
Protecting and Restoring
BIODIVERSITY
Ecosystems
Oceans & Sea Life
Fresh Water
Land Protection
Plant Species
Animal Species
Areas of Special Productivity
Preserving and Supporting
CULTURE & HERITAGE
Communities
History
Ancient Monuments
Religious Sites
Remedies and Health
Time to RESET
Download the full Harmony Quality Mark in Sustainable Wellness Tourism Briefing Now
---------------------------------------